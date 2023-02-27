New hires
Jason Pausma was hired as Calumet County’s economic development director.
Bayland Buildings promoted Fred Evenson to project manager.
Steve Arps joined Fortifi Bank as executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Kohler Co. announced that Laura Kohler will be the company’s first chief sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer.
Sophia Transformative Leadership Partners hired Krista Clements as community engagement coordinator and program specialist.
Krista Draheim joined Fox Communities Credit Union as vice president of strategic planning and delivery. Nicole Hanneman joined as director of executive operations.
Colleen Huebner joined McClone Insurance in the newly created position of client advocate in the employee benefits department. Charles Svihlik has joined McClone as a benefits advocate.
Academic leader Frank Braun began work Jan. 17 as the dean of the College of Business at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.
NEW Zoo & Adventure Park welcomed Carmen Murach as its new zoo director.
Anna Ponder joined Lawrence University’s executive team as vice president for alumni, development and communications.
Red Shoes Inc. hired Kailin Schumacher as an account coordinator.
Settlers Bank added Kale Unangst as assistant vice president, business banking.
Kyle Armstrong was hired as community engagement coordinator at the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.
Verve, a Credit Union added Ryan Didreckson as vice president of operations.
Expert Real Estate Partners added agents Evelyn Leon, Anna Haag, Megan Lone, Alex Bork and Tyler Tyson.
H.J. Martin and Son added Kevin Wilson as project manager for the commercial flooring division and Mike Hoppe as a toolroom mechanic. Chad Ashmann joined as a toolroom technician with the distribution center and Brittny Zimanek joined as payroll coordinator. In addition, Michelle Leclair and Hannah Schwake have joined the company’s growing National Installation Division as project coordinators.
O’Connor Connective added Jordan Ogren as a digital communications strategist.
Keller, Inc. hired Danny Schmitz as a steel shop craftsman and Josh Hartzheim as a yard material handler at the company’s Kaukauna location. Brandon Collins was promoted to carpentry foreman at the same location. Dylan Fitters, Tom Lincoln, Zachary Wisniewski and Ty Raupp were hired at other Keller locations.
Vida Medical Clinic and Support Services in Appleton hired Ann Priest, APNP, to its medical team.
Human resources leader LeAnne Andersen joins Bellin and Gundersen Health System as the organization’s chief people officer.
Dr. Benjamin Wiseley, MD, an SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic orthopedic surgeon, is now serving patients at the SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital.
Dr. Wendy Schroeder, DO joined the family medicine department at Primary Care Associates of Appleton.
Promotions
Fox World Travel promoted Alisha Lembke to senior director of business travel operations, Wanda Burdick to director of group and international travel, and Carmel Muccio to director of specialty services.
The Voith Group appointed Appleton-based Stephanie Vandertie to vice president of corporate center for North America, in addition to her current role as managing attorney for Voith North America.
Doug Dokey, a 23-year member of Plumbers and Steamfitters UA Local 400, was named the group’s business manager effective Jan. 1.
Acre Realty Ltd. appointed agent Tara Hansen as director of recruiting.
Wolf River Community Bank announced several promotions within its organization: Janelle Donaldson to assistant vice president–deposit operations manager; Amanda Hayden to treasury management officer; Elise Lundt to assistant vice president–accounting manager; and Miranda Schultz to senior vice president–chief financial officer.
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. promoted Kurt Peeters and Jon Rynish to senior project architects. Aaron Gafner and AJ Weiskopf were promoted to senior project designers.
Gordon Flesch Company promoted Kelly Glaser to vice president of sales and marketing, replacing Kelly Moran, who retired in December. Jerry Davis was promoted to senior director of sales–west region; Michael Schuldes was promoted to the Appleton regional director of sales and operations; Brian Klumb was promoted to sales manager at the Milwaukee branch.
Insight Creative, Inc. promoted Niki Petit to vice president.
M3 announces seven new shareholders: Keith Berry, Jay Brown, Lacey Endres, Matt Mekemson, Rebecca Menefee, Jesse Roberts and Kelsey Stacks.
The partners at Hawkins Ash CPAs promoted Kimberly Iley and Briana Peters to partners.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac recently promoted Joe Venhuizen to vice president of membership and resource development.
Sargento Foods promoted Rod Hogan and Holly Baumgart to senior vice presidents of new platform development.
Mid-America Real Estate Wisconsin, LLC, promoted Fred Stallé to vice president of the asset advisory group, Sarah Eldred to senior broker of the tenant representation group, Tony Lee as senior asset manager of the asset management group, and Drew Speth as senior asset manager of the asset management group.
Three employees at Huberty attained shareholder status — including Jenni Bieck, Josh TeBeest and Kim Thome.
Transitions
Brunswick Corporation has named John Buelow executive vice president and president, Mercury Marine. Buelow was previously Mercury Marine’s vice president. He succeeds Chris Drees, who was named president and CEO of Menasha Corp., replacing the retiring John Kotek.
North Shore Bank announced Jay McKenna, president and COO, will be the bank’s new president and CEO. Former CEO Jim McKenna will continue to serve as the bank’s executive chairman.
ORBIS Corporation, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation, announced the upcoming retirement of current President Bill Ash and the appointment of Norm Kukuk to succeed him as president of ORBIS, effective March 31.
The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions appointed Thomas E. Theune to lead the Office of Credit Unions as its director. Theune filled the vacancy left by former director Kim Santos, who retired in October.
The City of Sheboygan appointed Adam Westbrook as its new director of human resources and labor relations to replace Vicky Schneider, who resigned in June.
Board appointments
Alan Loux, John Pfeifer and Dr. Steven Price were recently elected to the ThedaCare Board of Trustees.
Suneer Patel joined the board of directors of New North, Inc. Patel is president and CEO of FyterTech Nonwovens in De Pere.
Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative re-elected three dairy farmers to its board of directors: Michael Crinion of Lake Benton, Minnesota; Heidi Fischer of Hatley; and Josh Meissner of Chili. Brody Stapel of Double Dutch Dairy in Cedar Grove will continue in the role of president. The Dairy Business Association elected a new president, Lee Kinnard of Kinnard Farms in Casco. Christopher Schneider and Jesse Dvorachek were elected to the board. Outgoing DBA President Amy Penterman became president emeritus.
Green Bay Botanical Garden appointed four community leaders to join its board of directors: Gail Carels, a retired primary care physician; Keith Pamperin, a retired planner with Brown County Housing Authority; Kim Schanock, who is retired from Green Bay Area Public Schools and continues to work as a part-time substitute teacher; and Steve Taylor, a retired financial planner with Northwestern Mutual Life.
David Eckmann, president and CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, will continue to serve as chairman of the board of advisors for the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Council of Trustees announced new members: Verónica Brieno Rankin, Department of the Air Force; Jenene Calloway, Schreiber Foods Inc.; and Nathan King, Bay Bank.
Awards
Garry Moïse is the recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Spirit Award from Marian University.
Young Professionals of Fond du Lac named Jon Venhuizen of SIA Insurance Services of Waupun as its Young Professional of the Year.