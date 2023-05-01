New hires
Shea Electric & Communications welcomed Craig Sheskey as a project coordinator.
EUA announced that Dave Hubka joined the firm as a sustainability practice leader. Hubka has more than 25 years of experience in the architecture and engineering industry and is a globally recognized expert in sustainable building practices. He will help lead and advance EUA’s sustainability-related efforts.
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. announced the addition of four new team members: Joe Harvey, Kit Kouveras, Logan Burton and Justin Smith. Harvey, who joins the firm as director of project management, brings nearly 30 years of experience to the role. Kouveras joins Hoffman’s marketing staff as a graphic designer. Burton and Smith are new project managers.
Jonathan Jandrin and Nicholas Pflum, both nurse practitioners, have joined Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic in Green Bay.
The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have added two new employees to their front office. Noah Hintz is the new production director, and Samantha Hartman joins as a ticket account manager.
The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce announced the addition of Nick Barth as the chamber’s new chief of staff and Heather Tice as its new marketing and communications manager.
Heidi Brown has been hired by YMCA of the Fox Cities as finance director of the association team. Brown is a certified public accountant with more than 20 years of experience.
Alexa Haferkorn has joined the Packerland Websites team as a WordPress web developer and design specialist.
Keller, Inc., announced the hiring of Sam Santkuyl as a project manager, Andy Wassmann as an assistant project manager and Fletcher Van Zeeland as a steel shop craftsman. They are all working out of the Kaukauna location.
McClone Insurance announced five new hires. In Menasha, Michael Xiong has joined as a Medicare specialist, Jason Plaster as a client risk analyst coordinator, and Stacy Clark as a senior account executive. McClone’s Sheboygan office welcomed Ashton Holzman as a personal lines business development executive. Tommy Farrell has joined McClone’s Madison office as an employee benefits risk advisor.
Immel Construction has recently welcomed new employees. John Hyland joined as a superintendent with 25 years of industry experience. Robert Justice will manage the daily operations on site for retail projects across the Midwest. Rob Van Donsel is a superintendent with 33 years of experience. Steve Wheeler is a senior project manager with 33 years of experience. Elissa Lukes is payroll & benefits administrator with 20 years of experience. Brian Myers was promoted to superintendent, having been with Immel as a journeyman since August 2021. Laura Reed was promoted to estimator, having joined Immel 17 years ago.
Jay Rust, P.A., and Ryan Chadek, APNP, have joined the family practice group at Kaukauna Clinic, S.C.
Stacie Hazlett-Rothe joined the Women’s Fund for the Fox Valley Region team as communication and outreach specialist.
Paper Converting Machine Company announced that Windell McGill has joined the organization as the product launch manager for its print business segment.
The Wisconsin Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Association board of directors has hired Melissa Michel as the organization’s interim executive director.
The Green Bay Packers have hired alumnus Rob Davis as director of organizational development & diversity, equity and inclusion. In this newly-created position, Davis will lead learning and development initiatives aimed at providing opportunities for staff members to grow and excel, and will advance the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals.
Awards
The Green Bay Packers Mentor-Protégé Program named Sarah Salisott with The Foster Lane as Most Valuable Protégé and Beth Relich with KI as Most Valuable Mentor. Kiyana Mensah with Back to Basics Tutoring was honored as Comeback Player of the Year.
Green Bay-based Kelly Williams, network strategy product lead for Trimble Transportation, has earned Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine’s 2023 Pros to Know award. The annual honor recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer roadmaps for other leaders.
Kendra Anderson of The Stephenson National Bank & Trust was recognized for her exceptional volunteer work, receiving the 2022 Mary L. Staudenmaier Worthy Individual Noted for Generous Service Award. This award was named in honor of the bank’s former chairman and long-time president.
The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh recognized a number of supporters in 2022. Oshkosh Elks Lodge 292 was presented with the Award of Merit. Kris Larson and Becket’s were presented with the Kids & Community Award. Jeff Trembly was presented with the J.R. Vette Friend of Youth Award. Adam Cummings was presented with the Professional Service Award. Dave Elbing was recognized for 35 years on the board of directors. Julie Conard Peters was recognized for 10 years on the board, and Noah Hinrichs was recognized for five years on the board.
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay recognized a number of outstanding alumni and one honorary alumnus at the 2023 Alumni Awards Dinner April 20. The Alumni Awards highlight UW-Green Bay graduates and other individuals who have made special contributions to UW-Green Bay, their communities and professions. The 2023 Distinguished Honorees are: Neil Jacobstein ’76; Laurie Lindborg Parsons ’80; Eric Lund ’89; and siblings Rita Owino ’97, Peres Owino ’99 and David Owino ’03. Receiving the Outstanding Recent Alumni Award for 2023 was Sarah Beckman ’08. Terry Fulwiler, retired CEO and Chairman of the board of WS Packaging, received the Honorary Alumni Award.
Mark Phelan, an associate professor of philosophy at Lawrence University, has been selected to participate in The Council of Independent Colleges’ New Currents in Teaching Philosophy Institute, to be held in Baltimore, Maryland July 23–27. Mauriah Donegan Kraker, a Lawrence University lecturer of dance, has received a prestigious 2023 MacDowell Artist-in-Residency Fellowship. Selected from a pool of more than 1,800 applicants, she joins 141 other fellows from 23 states and 11 countries for a month-long residency.
Menasha-based agent Kyle Lange received American Family Insurance’s Premier Leaders and Peak Harvest awards. The Premier Leaders Award is a distinction earned in sales levels among all lines of insurance. The Peak Harvest Award is for excellence in farm/ranch insurance sales, a category in which Lange finished second in the company.
Prevea Health donated $500 to Old Glory Honor Flight – Appleton in honor of Ryan Lonergan, the Fox Cities Chamber’s 2022 Young Professional of the Year. Lonergan, veteran advocate and podcast host of the Fragout Podcast, was honored in December for his continued growth and development in the areas of professional achievement, volunteer involvement, community impact, leadership and character.
Greg Schoemer completed Modern Woodmen of America’s SureStart II New Representative Launch Program in March. Schoemer will be attending the Modern Woodmen’s Career School in May, the next step in the New Representative Launch Program. Modern Woodmen financial representative Jeremy Rivard set a personal best for his March sales. Modern Woodmen managing partner, Kyle Weber’s district had a record month of March.
Promotions
VPI, Inc. announced the promotion of Allie Weiher to marketing and development manager. Weiher will continue to lead VPI’s strategic marketing efforts but has also assumed responsibility for fundraising and development strategy.
The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins appointed Kim Swissdorf to lead the DFI’s Division of Banking as the division’s administrator. Swissdorf leads a staff of 52 employees in the division and oversees regulating and supervising state-chartered banks, savings institutions and consumer financial services industries.
Woodward Radio Group promoted employee-owner Kaytie Kelly to lead its newly formed digital department as director for all six WRG media brands. Kelly will lead digital content creation for audiences and digital advertising solutions for customers.
Transitions
Tondra Davis stepped down as director of the Wisconsin Supplier Diversity Program March 11.
Cyndy Stiehl stepped down from the Northern Sky board April 1 after 26 years with the organization, including two as board chair. Stiehl will continue to be active in the organization via membership on various advisory committees.
Alyssa and Bart Hallgren are the new owners of Fond Du Lac Cyclery at 209 S. Main St.
Board appointments
The Moraine Park Foundation Board welcomes Holly Luehring, senior director of marketing and communications at Michels Corporation. She will serve three three-year terms.
Harbor House, the joint domestic and sexual violence agency in the Fox Cities, announced the following leadership changes within the organization: Tracy Plamann, interim chief executive officer, until a new CEO is hired and onboarded; Heidi Zich, chairwoman of the board for a two-year appointment; and Kristy Christensen, vice chairwoman of the board for a two-year appointment. The following directors have renewed for another year of board service: Secretary Jenny Betow; Treasurer Sarah Johannsen; Kristina Flores; Mike Frisch; Jean Coopman-Jansen; Nea Hahn; Kay Lynn Mahan; Emily Mueller; Graeme Rattray; Dave Schlichting and Nikki Voelzke.
Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley, Inc. recently announced new officers and members to its board of directors: Shawn Whitworth, chair, The Mission Church; Kim Fenske, vice chair, Pieper Electric; Jeff Van Ekeren, treasurer, Bank of Kaukauna; Adam Wilms, Secura Insurance; Robyn Buss, Ahlstrom Munksjo (retired); Barb Dreger, Fox Valley Technical College; Scott Jensen, Hosking State Farm Insurance Agency; Heidi Prahl, The Family Radio; and Lisa Stephenson, Dura Fibre.