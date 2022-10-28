New hires
TitletownTech expanded its advisory team by appointing four-time Olympian and global sports leader Angela Ruggiero to help source, evaluate and mentor companies in the firm’s portfolio.
On Broadway, Inc. hired two new staff members: Betsy Sorensen as special events manager and Tammy Hardwick as office manager.
St. Ignatius Catholic School and St. Ignatius Chesterton Academy in Kaukauna hired Anthony Biese as the new head of school.
Marian University hired Joshua Clary as vice president of student life, diversity, equity and inclusion.
Matthew Thomson joined M3 as the director of cyber liability.
Wade Paffenroth joined Fox Communities Investment Services as an LPL financial advisor.
The WisconSibs, Inc. hired Ann Sickon of Middleton as executive director.
Fox World Travel added Nahren Youkhana as global sales director.
The Boldt Company hired Jaclyn Skalnik as the new corporate director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Keller, Inc. hired Michael Schumacher as a project manager out of its Madison location.
Expert Real Estate Partners hired four new agents to the company: Kathy Medel, Kimberly Ebbons, Lidia Fernandez and Amber Jackelen.
Dr. Michael T. Johnson, an anesthesiologist, joined BayCare Clinic Anesthesia.
Bellin Health Ear Nose Throat added Dr. Bradley Gietman to its team. Bellin Health Marinette added pediatrician Dr. Alyssa Nycz.
Promotions
Two physicians at BayCare Clinic — Drs. Jon Slezak and Joshua Piotrowski — were named partners with the Green Bay-based organization.
Bayland Buildings, Inc. hired Brad Fielding as a project manager and promoted Anthony Graham to leadman for the walls and foundations crew.
Waupaca Foundry appointed James Newsome as vice president of sales/marketing.
Matt Haas was promoted to vice president, business banking sales manager at Johnson Financial Group. Kate Schuhmacher joined Johnson Financial Group as vice president of employee benefits, director of client experience.
Laura Manley-Mispagel was promoted to market president for the Fox Valley region for Old National Bank.
Weidert Group promoted four people on its client services team: Frank Isca, director of business development & product development; Keith Voss, director of client services; Kelly Wilhelme, director of marketing; and Charles Greenley, paid media manager.
Transitions
Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs announced the resignation of Executive Director Amber Schroeder, who accepted a position with an international organization. A search committee has been formed to recruit Schroeder’s successor.
Tim Schneider is the new president and CEO of Bank Five Nine. The bank’s previous president and CEO, Mark W. Mohr, will continue with the bank through his retirement early next year and he will remain active as a member of Bank Five Nine’s board.
Board appointments
Dennis DeLoye, Northeast Wisconsin regional president for Associated Bank, joined the board of directors of New North Inc.
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. added Christina Laun Fugate to its board of directors. Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis.
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Austin E. Cofrin School of Business welcomed UW-Green Bay alumna Laurie Butz, president and chief executive officer of Capital Credit Union, to its advisory board.
Awards
Thomas Thibodeau, founder of the Master of Arts in Servant Leadership program at Viterbo University, was named the recipient of the 2022 Ann McGee-Cooper Spirit of Servant Leadership Award by Sophia Transformative Leadership Partners of Fond du Lac.
Packers team historian Cliff Christl was awarded with the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Board of Curators Book of Merit Award in honor of his recent book, “The Greatest Story in Sports.”
John K. Reinke and Lee J. Schmalz were honored by the Wisconsin Bankers Association as Leaders in Banking Excellence.
UW-Oshkosh’s 2022-23 Edward M. Penson Distinguished Teaching Awards went to Kathy Elertson, Crystal Mueller and Dan Schmidt. Its Barbara G. Sniffen Faculty Governance Service Award went to Stacey Skoning. The John McNaughton Rosebush Professorship went to Heather Englund. The Outstanding Performance Award went to Debra Suess and the Outstanding Service Awards went to Missy Burgess, Jeanne Hiatt and Alicia Stuedemann, who also was given the LGBTQIA+ Ally Award. The Queer and Trans Faculty Staff Award went to Pamela Massey. The Penson Faculty Awards went to Wendy Bauer, Don Heath, Chris Jones, Tammy Ladwig, Kimberly Rivers, Angela Subulwa, Carrie Tirel and Julie Zuleger.
Tammy Leurquin, chief technology officer of MatchBack Systems, Inc., won a 2022 Women in Supply Chain award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.