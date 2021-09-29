New hires
Dr. Mbonu Ikezuagu was named vice president, chief quality officer for ThedaCare.
Michael Bledsoe joined MatchBack Systems, Inc. as vice president of business development.
Tom Fojtik was named executive director of Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods.
McMahon announced new hires: Mike Katzenberger, water resources engineer; Grant Gilbaugh, HVAC design engineer; Jim Talbert, senior process design engineer; Mike Kaczmarzyk, senior land surveyor; Joel Wald, land surveyor; and Christa Weyenberg, architectural designer.
Krystle Craycraft was named senior vice president of marketing for Jewelers Mutual Group.
SLO Farmers Co-op hired Melissa Weyland as general manager.
Fox World Travel announced new hires within its Fox Meetings and Incentives Group: Krista Dreuves, sales director; Emily Debruge and Keri Furlano, program managers; and Nicole Zills and Kayla Kaupe, program coordinators.
Mary Motiska joined Inspire Sheboygan County as engagement and communications manager.
Jane Bowen joined Discover Little Miracles Child Care as the center director.
Simmi Urbanek joined Greenfire Management Services as director of marketing.
The Wisconsin Bankers Association hired Lorenzo Cruz as vice president of government relations.
William Nedd Jr. joined Enlighten Financial, LLC as a manager.
CMD Corp. announced hires: Cody Abel, electrical assembler; Timothy Behm and Matthew Meyerhofer, mechanical designers; Gabriel Bourbois and Casey Osiecki, saw operator; Drew Kallies, electrical assembler; Hannah Maeder, associate manufacturing engineer; Matthew Page, customer service and spare parts coordinator; Brett Richards and Nolan Theissen, mechanical assemblers; Craig Thomas, project engineer; Isaac Volkman, electro-mechanical assembler; Sakura Vue, data management team member; and Suzanne Zampaloni, project engineer. It also announced promotions: Max Burden, technical service representative; Jay Osswald, material distribution coordinator; Jeff Ristau, detailer; Kelton Snulligan, painter; and Mike Xiong, shipping and inventory control specialist.
Aurora BayCare announced hires: breast surgeon Natalie Luehmann, Aurora BayCare General & Vascular Surgery, Green Bay; oral and maxillofacial surgeon Puja Bhakta, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons BayCare Clinic; emergency physicians Sarah DiMezza, Ross Laurent and Cassandra Schandel, BayCare Clinic Emergency Physicians; nurse practitioner Mara Schuh, Aurora BayCare General & Vascular Surgery; and ophthalmologist Alexander Foster, BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists. In addition, Andrew Kirkpatrick was named a physician partner at BayCare Clinic.
Hospitalists joined Prevea Health, caring for patients at St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center: Gianina Sibla, Nickolas DeMark and Joao Vitor Andreoli Saltao. Primary care physicians joined Prevea: Bradly Pausand Conner Roberts, Prevea Howard Health Center; and Trent Auguston, Prevea East Mason Health Center.
Keller Inc. announced new hires: Adam Binsfield and Marshall Fischer, building craftsmen.
Promotions
Eli Steimle was promoted to regional president at Bank First.
Darcey McCormick was promoted to president of Kay James Design. She succeeds Holly Kowalski, who remains owner and chairman of the board.
Shelly Mogenson was promoted to vice president/chief credit officer at The Stephenson National Bank & Trust.
Kelly Nieforth was named community development director for the City of Oshkosh.
Diversified Spaces of Suring promoted Becky Haave to engineering manager.
Awards
Eric Vanden Heuvel, vice president of talent and education at the Greater Green Bay Chamber, was selected by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives to study economic recovery and resilience strategies with 21 other chambers of commerce professionals from communities throughout the United States.
Attorneys from the Law Firm of Conway, Olejniczak & Jerry, S.C. were recognized on the annual Best Lawyers in America list: Jodi Arndt Labs, environmental law; Gregory Grobe, labor law – management; Robert Gagan, municipal law; Frederick Schmidt, trusts and estates; and R. George Burnett, litigation. Two lawyers were named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list: Matthew Van Nuland corporate law, and Kurt Goehre, employment law – management.
Board appointments
Ricardo Abud, CMD Corp., and Ann Thayer, Mayo Clinic Health System, joined the Goodwill NCW board of directors.
Dr. Wilkistar Otieno of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Dr. Philip Parker of UW-Platteville joined the WIoT Council board of advisers.