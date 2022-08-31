New hires
David Weiss is the new executive director of the Nonprofit Leadership Initiative, effective Aug. 1.
Fehr Graham hired Kendyl Hoss as a hydrogeologist.
Incoming Executive Director Aaron Sadoff has started in his role at The Fond du Lac Area Foundation.
Linda Bodden was hired in the newly created role of production director for O’Connor Connective.
The Vollrath Company hired Kevin McCray as vice president of information technology and promoted Brian Hedlund to senior vice president of foodservice for the U.S. and Canada.
McMahon hired Alex Klarner and Renae Nider as structural designers, Zach Peirce as a mechanical design engineer, Alrik Ristau as a water and wastewater operations specialist, Kirsten Smith as an electrical designer and Jacob Thompson as a municipal and civil engineering technician.
Keller, Inc. hired Will Alexander as a building erection craftsman, Andrew Sanchez as a carpentry craftsman, and Owen VanRoy as a steel shop youth apprentice at its Kaukauna location. Keller also promoted Nick Swenson to carpentry foreman and Travis Wagner to supervisor.
Conway, Olejniczak & Jerry, S.C. recently hired attorney Kenneth G. Calewarts.
Hager, Dewick & Zuengler, S.C. hired Alexander M. Glysch as an associate attorney.
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic added Dr. Michael Harper, a non-operative and interventional sports medicine physician, to its Manitowoc team.
The MCW-Prevea Family Medicine Residency Program added four new physicians to its program at the Prevea Shawano Avenue Health Center in Green Bay: Dr. Brooke Bloomfield, Dr. Alejandro Cabello, Dr. Merna Ghobrial and Dr. Marshall Rutherford.
Dr. Emiko Hayakawa joined the team of general surgeons at the Prevea Sheboygan Medical Office Building and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital. Prevea Health expanded urology care services with the addition of Dr. Andrew Radtke, who will see patients in Sheboygan.
Jon Turke joined the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce as vice president of government affairs.
Promotions
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College promoted Jennifer Flatt to the role of vice president of student services.
Secura Insurance promoted Carol Wedig to vice president-information technology.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. promoted James S. Cook to senior vice president of human resources and Jennifer L. Peterson to executive vice president of general counsel and secretary.
Wipfli LLP promoted 20 new partners and principals, including Tania Erdmann to principal.
CliftonLarsonAllen LLP promoted professionals in the Fox Cities and Northeast Wisconsin, including April Bennett, Kelly Biwan, Claire Carviou, Jeanne Cooke, Cheryl Donaldson, Alyssa Ertl, David Golden, Erin Iwanski, April Jeanty, Andrew L’Empereur, Stefanie Lighthall, Lisa Luedtke, Chad Naidl, Marissa O’Leary, Nicole Kozlovsky, Melissa Pearce, Preston Schwalenberg, Nicole Schuurmans, Chloe Sebo, Jake Seeber, Josh Seider, Steven Sellers, Jonathan Sledge, Kailey Smidel, Erin Stahlschmidt, Olivia VanZeeland, Mandy Wegner, Alex Ziegelbauer and Chuck Zuleger.
Three medical experts at BayCare Clinic — Drs. Kevin Polglaze, C. Edson French and Ben Jensen — were named partners with the organization. All three physicians joined BayCare Clinic in 2020.
Hawkins Ash CPAs promoted Jason DeBrabander, William Fridland and Jeff Markwardt to senior associates, Allen Harris to marketing coordinator, Kaitlin Kubiak and Jack Marx to supervisor, and Paula Haferman to senior manager.
Transitions
Imaginasium announced that Jennifer Fietz has become a minority shareholder, the initial step in a succession plan for founder, owner and current CEO Denis Kreft.
Board appointments
The BayCare Clinic Foundation board of directors appointed Ann Seidl as president, Julie Duckett as a director and secretary/treasurer and Dr. Alexander Foster and Mike Roach as directors.
The Lakeshore Technical College Board of Trustees elected officers for the 2022-23 term, including Don Pohlman, chair; John Wyatt, vice chair; and Kim Rooney, secretary/treasurer.
Dr. Robert Coleman of Fond du Lac was appointed to the Naturopathic Medicine Examining Board.
Jody Andres of Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. was elected president of the Wisconsin Architects Foundation (WAF), the charitable arm of the American Institute for Architects (AIA) Wisconsin chapter.
Tim Thomson and Vincenzo Speziale were elected as the newest members of The Stephenson National Bank & Trust board of directors.
Awards
The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders hosted Marty Paulsen Appreciation Night at Herr-Baker Field to honor the 54-year career of the former Fond du Lac High School baseball coach.
Wisconsin Business World announced Autumn Schroeder of Wausaukee High School as one of the winners of the Spring 2022 Business is a Force for Good essay contest.
Cassady Danelski, a registered nurse with Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic, became one of only seven nurses in Wisconsin to earn a Certified Plastic Surgical Nurse credential from the Plastic Surgical Nursing Certification Board.