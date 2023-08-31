New hires
The Chamber of Manitowoc County board of directors announced Abbey Quistorf as the chamber’s new executive director. Quistorf has been with the chamber for 15 years; her most recent role was finance and program manager.
Kevin Quinn, professor of economics and former president of Aquinas College, has become the new dean of the Donald J. Schneider School of Business & Economics at St. Norbert College. Quinn served as the founding dean of the Schneider School from 2014 to 2017.
Expert Real Estate Partners welcomed Elisabeth Cody as a new agent.
Michael Van Abel joined the family medicine team at Primary Care Associates of Appleton.
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation announced Zianya Saldaña as its new director of equity and community initiatives.
Capital Credit Union hired Tammy Williams as vice president of culture and learning development.
Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt has joined the New Community Shelter leadership team and will focus on community outreach. In this role, Schmitt will develop and implement initiatives that will increase the shelter’s visibility within the community.
Attorney Nicholas R. Pecoraro has joined Wanezek, Jaekels, Daul & Babcock, S.C. in Green Bay. Pecoraro is a recent graduate of the Chicago School of Law and previously served in the United States Marine Corps.
KI announced that Michael Lah has joined the company as director of industrial design. Tony Besasie has joined the company as chief sales and marketing officer.
Fox World Travel announced Sara Clausen as the new sales director for its meetings and incentives division.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac has hired Tracy Adams as bookkeeper. Adams most recently served as an accounts payable specialist with Plyco Corporation in Elkhart Lake.
Joseph Scala has been named regional sales manager VTS-Midwest by Leybold USA.
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. welcomed Chris Peterson to the Appleton-based Total Project Management firm as an education specialist.
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh hired Amber Evans as its top enrollment officer. Evans began serving as associate vice chancellor of enrollment management July 31.
Carrie Carroll has joined Edge Dairy Cooperative as director of climate-smart, and Jamie Fisher has been promoted to senior project manager for the cooperative’s climate-smart project.
Insight Creative, Inc. recently hired McKenzie Kalscheuer as marketing coordinator to expand its accounts team.
Prevea Health welcomed Brandon Sauer, Vikas Khullar and Annamarie (Anna) Lim, as well as the following doctors in the residency program: Alexander Burns, Andrew Hanna, Erica Kleist, Michelle Stauff, Lillian Whalen and Austin Wills.
O’Connor Connective, a strategic communications and consulting firm, announced the return of Lindsay Arndt as vice president of communications and digital services. Arndt previously served as a communications specialist at O’Connor Connective from September 2016 to May 2020. In addition, O’Connor Connective Vice President Michelle Dejno received the Neenah Rotary Jack Casper “Service Above Self” award for her extensive volunteer work with nonprofit organizations in the Fox Cities.
H.J. Martin and Son, a specialty contractor, announced Kirsten Hebert has joined the national installation division team as project coordinator, while Daniel Crack has joined the accounting team as a billing and cost accountant.
Promotions
Wipfli announced that Rick Radies has been promoted to partner. He serves clients primarily in the manufacturing and distribution industries, specializing in corporate and flow-through taxation, accounting methods and periods, tax due diligence, consolidated entities and succession planning.
Capital Credit Union appointed Michael Millhouse as chief information officer from vice president/chief digital experience officer, and Caleb Dahl was promoted from director of portfolio/project management to vice president of ITS operations.
The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region has promoted Cindy Hoffman to director of database operations.
Keller, Inc., announced the promotion of Taylor Bridges to building leadman out of the Kaukauna location and the hiring of Alex Teteak as an onsite supervisor.
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. announced Kelly Kozak and Henry Hundt have been promoted to leadership roles within the organization.
Awards
Fox World Travel announced that Chief Information Officer Sam Hilgendorf has been awarded a Wisconsin CIO ORBIE Award in the large corporation category.
Board appointments
The Lakeshore Technical College Board of Trustees swore in three incumbent board members and elected officers for the next term in July. The board members sworn in were Don Pohlman, Kim Rooney and John Wyatt. Officers elected included Wyatt, chair; Rooney, vice chair; and Monica Nichter, secretary/treasurer.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has certified the 2023 Wisconsin Cherry Board election results. Dan Kieler of Sturgeon Bay began a three-year term as an elected member of the Wisconsin Cherry Board July 1.
Lakeshore Technical College President Paul Carlsen has been named chair of the Wisconsin Technical College Presidents Association and chair of the Northeast Wisconsin Educational Resource Alliance.
Paul Patterson was elected to Capital Credit Union’s board of directors for a three-year term.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center board of directors welcomes new leaders in the upcoming 2023-24 season, including Cordero Barkley, partner, TitletownTech; Sharon Brosnan, vice president of government affairs, Thrivent; Laurie Carter, president, Lawrence University; and Lisa Cruz, owner, Red Shoes Inc..
The Women’s Fund of Greater Green Bay announced the appointment of five new members to its advisory board: Anna Hoefner, executive administrative assistant and divisional operations manager, St. Norbert College; Indhira LaPuma, partner, Smith, Gambrell, Russell; Brittni Moran, vice president, private client advisor, Nicolet Bank; Molly Vandervest, vice president, Bellin Health Foundation; and Tara Yang, city commissioner, Green Bay Equal Rights Commission.
The Moraine Park District Board swore in three members at its July 10 board meeting. Mike Schwab of Jackson, Diane Guerrero of Beaver Dam and Melissa Kescenovitz of West Bend will serve three-year terms ending in June 2026. The board officers for the 2023-24 year are: chairperson Tom Hopp of West Bend; vice chairperson Bur Zeratsky of Green Lake; treasurer Sara Hintz of Beaver Dam; and secretary Mike Schwab of Jackson.
Transitions
Mike Counter retired as director of communications at St. Norbert College after 20 years. Hannah O’Brien is taking over the role.
Gary Shefchik retired from PortSide Builders after founding it with his siblings, Larry, Paul, Alan, Mark, Sue and Fran Shefchick, in 1977.
Green Bay Botanical Garden President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Garot announced she will retire in late spring 2024 after 15 years in the position.