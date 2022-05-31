The Fond du Lac Area Foundation has hired Aaron Sadoff as executive director. He will transition into the role on Jan. 1.
Sadoff has provided educational leadership and management as the superintendent of the School District of North Fond du Lac for the last 13 years.
“We have a motto in North Fond du Lac: Working Together for the Success of All. I look forward to striving for this motto throughout the greater Fond du Lac community as the next executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation,” Sadoff said.
Sadoff holds a master’s in educational leadership and administration from Marian University as well as his superintendent license. He also has a bachelor of science in education and history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Sadoff served in the U.S. Army and is a Gulf War veteran.