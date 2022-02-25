Paper Transport Inc., a hire truckload carrier and provider of brokerage services, announced Ben Schill was named as CEO.
Schill will succeed Jeff Shefchik, who has served the company as president for 15 years and will continue to serve on Paper Transport’s board of directors and transition into an advisory role.
Schill has served as Paper Transport’s vice president since 2016 and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, having held several leadership roles in operations, maintenance, safety and technology. Under Schill’s leadership, the company grew its driver capacity to more than 900 drivers, improved driver retention and established a new driver training program.
“Each president at Paper Transport has had a unique skill set that made them the right person at the right time to successfully grow and improve the company,” Shefchik said. “With our next phase of sophistication and growth, Ben has the confidence and the right skill set to lead us into the future as chief executive officer.”