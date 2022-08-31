Oswald named CEO of Oshkosh Area United Way
The Oshkosh Area United Way’s board of directors selected Beth Oswald as its new president and CEO starting this month.
Oswald, a graduate of both Fox Valley Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, joins OAUW after serving as the executive director of Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services for more than six years.
“Beth’s dynamic nonprofit and resource development experience is exactly what our search committee was looking for, and we are excited to have her join us for the upcoming 2022 Community Giving Campaign,” said Amy Sitter, OAUW’s board chair.
Oswald said she looks forward to building on the momentum the United Way has already experienced, allowing OAUW to fund more than 40 area programs that improve access to resources for early childhood education, mental health, and steps to a living wage.
“I’ve been an advocate for the health and safety of our residents, so I have a huge interest in seeing this organization succeed,” Oswald said. “We need our neighbors’ help to invest in our community, and I look forward to helping us achieve that goal.”
Additionally, OAUW announced Brenda Haines and Chris Nimis will be co-chairs for the 2022 Community Giving Campaign.