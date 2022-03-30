Brian Bruess SNC
St. Norbert College President Brian Bruess will be leaving the college to become the inaugural president of both the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University in Minnesota July 1. Former St. Norbert College President Thomas Kunkel will return as president on an interim basis for one year. Bruess, a 1990 graduate of St. Norbert, became the eighth president of the college in 2017. Since his arrival, he has guided St. Norbert to record new-student enrollment, including attracting a more diverse student population. Kunkel spent nine years as president at St. Norbert College, retiring in 2017. During his tenure at St. Norbert, Kunkel oversaw the construction and renovation of more than $140 million in campus facilities and infrastructure.