Chad Bostick joined Community First Credit Union as chief financial officer, relocating to Wisconsin from Alaska. He brings more than 14 years of credit union experience to the role, including his most recent position as CFO with Anchorage-based Credit Union 1.
Bostick earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of South Dakota. His professional career has included work with Deloitte and at Matanuska Valley Federal Credit Union, where he spent about six years as CFO.
Bostick holds numerous Credit Union Executive Society and Credit Union National Association designations and certifications and has been active in industry advocacy on the local, state and national levels.
“Community First is an incredible credit union, exemplified by its exceptional commitment to serving our members and uplifting our communities,” Bostick said. “I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of Community First.”