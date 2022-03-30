Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin President and CEO Chris Hess was named to Goodwill Industries International’s Executive Council of the Conference of Executives, and he will serve on Goodwill Industries International’s board of directors. Hess was elected to the position in February during the GII Conference of Executives’ annual meeting in Phoenix, where he introduced keynote speaker Ned Helms — the grandson of Goodwill founder the Rev. Edgar J. Helms.
Hess, who has been president and CEO of Goodwill NCW since March 2018, will serve a three-year term that begins after the annual GII Delegate Assembly in July.
Goodwill Industries International is based in Rockville, Maryland. The Goodwill network includes 155 community-based, independent organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries.