Northeast Wisconsin Technical College named Cindy Bailey as the new dean of its Marinette campus.
In addition to her role as dean of NWTC Marinette Campus, Bailey will serve on NWTC’s Learning Leadership Team and Senior Leadership Team, representing the Marinette region in NWTC leadership meetings.
“My desire for collaboration in the service of student success is at the heart of everything I do. I believe we are only stronger if we can work together,” Bailey said. “I’m honored to continue to serve my hometown and help make higher education possible for the greater region.”
Bailey brings 25 years of experience in higher education in the Marinette area, having served the UW-Green Bay Marinette Campus in various roles, including assistant campus dean for student affairs and enrollment management and, most recently, campus executive officer.
“Cindy’s relationships with key leaders throughout the region in business, industry and education will be invaluable to the NWTC Marinette Campus in its continued growth,” said Kathryn Rogalski, NWTC’s vice president of learning. “We are thrilled to have Cindy at our institution to build upon our mission and values.”