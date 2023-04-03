Curt Ignacio will transition to the role of CEO and chairman of the board of directors for Marion Body Works after serving as president for the past 30 years. Kevin Ignacio, vice president of Marion Body Works, will take on the role of president.
Since joining Marion Body Works in early 2020, Kevin Ignacio has managed sales teams and customers throughout the company’s product lines, led the effort to craft strategic plans and initiatives, and become one of the faces of the family-owned business.
Curt has served as president of Marion Body Works since 1993 — first as co-president with Jim Simpson and then as president and CEO following Jim’s passing in 2012. As CEO and chairman of the board of directors, Curt will remain involved in the business, attending company functions and trade shows, meeting and thanking customers, and helping to set the strategic direction of Marion Body Works.
“Holding the position of president and leading the organization over the last 30 years has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Curt Ignacio.