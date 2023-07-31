ThedaCare announced that Dirk Steinert will join the organization as chief medical officer of ambulatory care. In this role, Steinert will lead the ThedaCare Provider Network employed physician group.
Steinert attended the University of Illinois in Chicago, College of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at Tulane University in New Orleans. He also obtained a master of business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a certificate in managing health care delivery from Harvard Business School.
Prior to joining ThedaCare, Steinert served as the medical director for quality, specialty care with Ascension Medical Group. Steinert is a Fellow with the American College of Physicians and American Academy of Pediatrics. He is board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics.
“We look forward to Dr. Steinert’s leadership and experience,” said Mark Cockley, ThedaCare chief clinical officer and president of the ThedaCare Health Network. “Innovative ideas can help improve our process and care delivery, which can lead to a better care experience for our patients, families and communities.”