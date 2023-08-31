Omni Glass & Paint, LLC, has expanded its executive leadership team by promoting Ed Crum to president.
David Miller has been the president and CEO of Omni for the past 20 years and has been with the company for more than 40 years. With this change in leadership, Miller will continue in his role as CEO while Crum, former vice president of operations, will step into the role of president.
“Ed has been a terrific leader here at Omni,” Miller said. “He has a real heart and compassion for our team, and he is a true champion of the employee-first culture we hold so dear here at Omni. I look forward to growing the company alongside him.”
Crum has been with Omni since 2021. In addition to the leadership skills he has shown while serving as vice president of operations, Crum also held leadership roles with Pierce Manufacturing, Oshkosh Corporation and Miller Electric. He has a proven track record of operational excellence and successful business development skills. He has a business degree from Lakeland University.
Crum will remain closely tied to continue many of his roles and responsibilities in the glass division of Omni.