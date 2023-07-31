KerberRose announced Erik Bunnell, CPA and shareholder, as the firm’s new managing shareholder. He will assume the role from Mike Ruby, KerberRose’s managing shareholder since 2018.
“The addition of Erik as managing shareholder will allow KerberRose to continue our positive growth in both geographic expansion and strategic service line offerings,” Ruby said. “Erik is well equipped with the right leadership qualities and vision for the future to ensure we remain committed to our mission of helping our clients and team members to be successful, and to our pursuit of innovation.”
Bunnell joined KerberRose in 2018 and has more than 16 years of public accounting experience combined with eight years’ experience in private accounting. In addition to tax preparation, planning and consulting services, he has provided compilation and review services to KerberRose business clients in a variety of industries. Bunnell serves on KerberRose’s executive, merger & acquisition and compensation committees, as well as being a regional leader for KerberRose’s Northwoods region.
Bunnell will oversee the day-to-day operations and strategic direction of KerberRose.