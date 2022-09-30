Fred C. Schwertfeger named Horicon Bank president
Fred C. Schwertfeger was named president of Horicon Bank. Schwertfeger is a third-generation family member working at Horicon Bank. His grandfather, attorney Frederick R. Schwertfeger, became a shareholder and director of the bank in 1964.
In 1978, Frederick R. and Frederick F. Schwertfeger formed the bank holding company, Sword Financial Corporation. Frederick C. Schwertfeger is a member of the bank’s board of directors as well as a board member of Sword Financial Corporation.
In 2006, after working in London’s art world, Schwertfeger joined Horicon Bank as the head of marketing. After completing studies at the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin, he took an executive leadership position at the bank in 2014.
In his 16 years at Horicon Bank, Schwertfeger has assisted with developing two geothermal branch buildings, as well as a digital branch. He has been involved with his father in some of the recent branch and full bank acquisitions. Under his leadership Horicon Bank adopted “The Natural Choice” tagline and has earned “Top Workplace” designation through the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for 10 years in a row.