Verve, a Credit Union, has announced the hire of Glen Stiteley as chief financial officer. Stiteley comes to Verve from Shipbuilders Credit Union, where he most recently served as president, CEO and CFO.
Stiteley has nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and more than 17 years of experience as CFO at various financial institutions in Wisconsin and Illinois.
He will be responsible for directing and overseeing all of Verve’s financial activities. He will collaborate in strategic planning and organizational decision making.
“Glen is an astute, solutions-driven executive with comprehensive experience in the banking industry,” said Kevin J. Ralofsky, Verve president and CEO. “His expertise, communication skills and leadership style will drive our team’s initiatives and advance the strength of our financial cooperative.”
In addition to Shipbuilders Credit Union, Stiteley has worked for Investors Community Bank (CFO), First Community Financial Bank (CFO) and McGladrey & Pullen (now RSM US, auditor). He is a certified public accountant who obtained Exceptional Leadership Certification through St. Norbert College. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in executive and bank financial leadership from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.
Stiteley is currently on the board of directors for the Autism Society for Greater Wisconsin and the Autism Society for Northeast Wisconsin, on which he also serves as treasurer. He is a member of the finance committee for Green Bay Country Club.