H. Jeffrey Rafn retires as NWTC president
After 25 years of service to higher education, H. Jeffrey Rafn, Ph.D., president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, announced his retirement effective July 1, 2023.
“It has been a distinct honor and privilege to lead Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said Rafn. “Over the years, my focus has been to serve the community to ensure everyone has the opportunity to engage and succeed within higher education. It is important that NWTC continues to innovate and adapt to the changing needs of our community, as these careers shape our region and lives every day.”
Rafn joined NWTC as president in 1997 and served nearly 1 million students during his tenure. His initiatives toward innovation, access and equity have positioned NWTC for continued success, the college said.
The search for a new president is under discussion by the board of trustees.