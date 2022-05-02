John Casper, president and CEO of the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce, will retire by the end of 2022. Casper is the longest-tenured chamber chief executive in Wisconsin.
Casper began his career at the Oshkosh Chamber in 1987 as the director of commercial development and took on the role of president and CEO in 1990. Upon his retirement, he will have served the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce for 35 years. During this time chamber membership grew by more than 50%, reaching an all-time high of 1,157 members.
“Over the past 34 years, I have had the distinct privilege to have worked for an outstanding organization and with some of the finest people I know,” Casper said in a statement. “I am very proud of the many accomplishments of the organization and the positive direction that our community has taken.”
A transition committee consisting of members of the Oshkosh Chamber board of directors will develop a process and succession plan that will lead to the selection of a new president and CEO.