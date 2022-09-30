John Teggart appointed as Breakthrough president
Green Bay-based freight-tech company Breakthrough appointed John Teggart as its new president.
Teggart brings more than 25 years of experience to Breakthrough, including positions at two Fortune 500 companies. Teggart will play a key role in growing the organization to meet the needs of today’s complex supply chain, which involves volatile fuel costs, growing transportation challenges and a greater push for carbon reduction.
“I’ve always been relentless in my pursuit and passionate about leading and scaling teams in a way that benefits clients,” Teggart said. “Breakthrough’s value to clients and the exceptional, passionate people behind the industry-leading platform are what make this company special.”