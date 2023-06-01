Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has named Kristen Raney as the institution’s next president.
Raney will begin her role July 1 following the retirement of H. Jeffrey Rafn, who served the college for 26 years. She is the eighth president, and the first female leader, in the college’s 111-year history.
“The quality and quantity of candidates spoke volumes to NWTC’s reputation in prioritizing student success and creating a culture of excellence,” said NWTC Board of Trustees Chair Cathy Dworak. “It was not just Dr. Raney’s background that led to the selection by the board, but also her values that aligned with our college’s mission and needs of higher education today.”
Raney most recently served as vice chancellor for academic affairs at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges in Davenport, Iowa. She has more than 20 years of higher education experience at institutions across the Midwest, where she has strengthened shared governance practices and led innovative models for student success.
She earned her doctorate in education from Edgewood College, a master of science from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, and a bachelor of arts in English from St. Cloud State University.
“I am humbled to be selected as the next president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” Raney said. “I am passionate about higher education because it changes lives and strengthens our communities. NWTC’s focus on serving its students and preparing a strong workforce is truly impressive.”