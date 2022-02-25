Appvion, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, appointed Laurie D. Andriate as CEO, succeeding George Wurtz upon his retirement.
With over 30 years of experience in the specialty materials sector, Andriate brings experience in coatings and packaging to Appvion. Beginning her career in materials science, she held a variety of roles in global strategy, marketing and operations. Prior to joining Appvion, Andriate led Henkel AG & Co.’s global coatings, sealants and treatment business unit that focused on metal packaging, processing and coil applications for a wide variety of industries.
“Laurie brings a strong track record of commercial leadership in specialty materials and a disciplined approach to value creation,” said Greg Gleason, managing partner at Wynnchurch and an Appvion board member.