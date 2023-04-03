Laurie M. Joyner has been named the ninth president of St. Norbert College, effective July 12.
Joyner will become the first woman to lead the institution in its 125-year history. She will take over for Thomas Kunkel, who has led the college on an interim basis for one year.
“I am honored and humbled to have been selected as the ninth president of St. Norbert College. The college’s rich Catholic, Norbertine tradition and deep commitment to the liberal arts is powerful in preparing graduates for lives of meaning, leadership and service,” Joyner said.
Joyner comes to De Pere from St. Xavier University in Chicago, where she has been president since 2017. Prior to St. Xavier, Joyner served as president of Wittenberg University in Ohio and in multiple vice presidential and dean roles at Rollins College in Florida.
Prior to Rollins, Joyner served on the faculty and held administrative positions of increasing responsibility at Loyola University New Orleans, where she also earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology, graduating magna cum laude. She earned her master’s and doctoral degrees in sociology from Tulane University, also in New Orleans.
Joyner was recently elected to the board of the Association of Catholic Colleges & Universities.
Joyner and her husband, Jay Joyner, have three sons: Jay, Alexander and Christopher.