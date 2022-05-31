Mark Coduti assumed the role of president of Winsert in Marinette from Trisha Lemery, who had served as Winsert’s president and CEO since 2010. Coduti previously served as chief operating officer.
Lemery has been with Winsert, which her father and family helped create, since 1992.
“We have come a long way as a company and look forward to executing on Mark’s vision to take Winsert to new heights,” Lemery said.
In March, Winsert, a manufacturer of metal parts for Fortune 500 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, was acquired by Altus Capital Partners, an investment firm focused on middle-market manufacturing companies in the U.S.
In addition to serving on Winsert’s board of directors, Lemery will transition into a new role where she will assist in Winsert’s add-on acquisition strategy and lead the company’s business development efforts. She also will lead efforts to develop new customers and end markets for Winsert’s alloy solutions.