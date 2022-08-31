Van De Loo named director of Lawrence Community Music School
Mary Van De Loo was named the new director of the Lawrence Community Music School, taking over for outgoing director Karen Bruno, who led the music school, formerly known as the Lawrence Academy of Music, from 2010 until this summer.
Bruno, who accepted a teaching position in Seattle, had been the school’s director for 12 years and was recently recognized by Insight Publications as one of its 2022 Women of Influence in the New North Region.
Van De Loo began her new leadership role July 17 and is a longtime instructor in both the Community Music School and the Lawrence Conservatory of Music.
Founded in 1874, the school is a nonprofit division of Lawrence University, providing music-making opportunities to individuals of all ages and abilities in Northeast Wisconsin. It includes private lessons and organized ensembles.