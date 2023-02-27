Matthew Lemke is the new president of First State Bank, succeeding Bob Van Asten, who is retiring March 31.
Lemke began his experience in bank operations in 2004 as a personal banker at JP Morgan Chase in Appleton. He advanced his banking knowledge and leadership skills in his roles as senior branch manager at Associated Bank in Appleton from 2005 to 2010, and as director of retail/market manager for Baylake Bank’s Green Bay and Central Wisconsin branches from 2010 to 2016.
In 2016, Lemke joined Investors Community Bank in Manitowoc, where he served as senior vice president of banking services before his promotion to executive vice president–chief retail and deposit officer in 2021. Most recently, Lemke was the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Bristol Morgan Bank in Oakfield.
“First State Bank has a long history of serving its customers, communities and employees. I am excited to join an outstanding team and look forward to carrying on that dedication to delivering a meaningful community banking experience,” Lemke said.
Lemke also was elected to First State Bank’s board of directors. Van Asten will continue in his role as CEO until his retirement, after which Lemke will become president and CEO.