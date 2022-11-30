Endries International Inc., a distributor of fasteners and related production components, named Michael Knight the company’s new president and chief executive officer.
Knight will succeed Steve Endries, who will become the company’s chairman and head of strategic partnerships — a role in which he will continue to focus on leading Endries International’s M&A program.
“Michael is a tested leader who has a deep knowledge of the distribution industry,” Endries said. “I look forward to working closely with him in ensuring a smooth transition.”
“I’ve long watched Endries International in the marketplace and always have been impressed with its partnership with its OEM customers to address their Class C component challenges,” Knight said. “I am honored to succeed Steve Endries as the company’s new CEO and to lead a team so dedicated to providing customers with innovative solutions and high-quality products.”