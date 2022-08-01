Jewelers Mutual Group promotes Alexander to chief operating officer
In his recently announced new role as Jewelers Mutual Group’s chief operating officer, Mike Alexander will oversee the growth and expansion of all commercial and personal business units, as well as drive tighter alignment, communication and coordination across teams for the Neenah-based insurance company.
“Since joining in 2015, Mike has continued to make his mark by creating innovative customer solutions, delivering strong business results and inspiring the teams and individuals around him,” said Scott Murphy, Jewelers Mutual’s president and chief executive officer. “I have confidence in Mike’s capabilities, leadership and decision making.”
Prior to arriving at Jewelers Mutual seven years ago, Alexander was the senior vice president of national sales and strategy at National General Insurance (formerly GMAC Insurance) in Winston Salem, North Carolina. His responsibilities included overseeing property and casualty products such as auto, property, flood and commercial vehicle. He also held roles as divisional vice president of product management, general manager of agency product and pricing and senior product manager.