J. J. Keller Foundation, Inc. named Monica Stage its new executive director.
The foundation is committed to finding innovative and meaningful ways to address basic needs, the causes and consequences of poverty, in addition to specialty areas of interest such as mental health in Northeast Wisconsin.
Stage’s selection comes after the resignation of the current executive director, Heidi Dusek, who will be leaving the foundation at the end of the year.
“We are tremendously proud to have celebrated two significant milestones during Heidi’s tenure — the Foundation’s 30th anniversary and $70 million in investments in our community through grants,” said Bob Keller, president of the J. J. Keller Foundation. “As the foundation continues to grow and evolve, we are excited to welcome Monica to our team.”
Stage will provide strategic leadership and operational responsibility for the foundation and its assets of over $80 million, including grant making, board relations, communications, public relations, community engagement and governance.
Stage has spent the last 23 years with the City of Appleton, most recently serving as the deputy director of community and economic development.
“For decades, the J. J. Keller Foundation has been committed to helping those in need and advancing innovative programs and services to support the most vulnerable in our community,” Stage said. “The impact of the Foundation can be seen across Northeast Wisconsin.”