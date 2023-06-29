Women in Technology Wisconsin Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to attracting, growing and retaining women of all ages in technology-related careers, announced the appointment of Natalie Nelson as its first executive director.
“WIT Wisconsin has experienced significant growth in our first eight years, from a small regional professional group to a statewide organization helping educate and inspire females of all ages in technology paths,” said Adrienne Hartman, WIT Wisconsin past president. “This growth was achieved through a dedicated group of volunteers, and now we have the ability to have an even larger impact by bringing in a dedicated executive director. Natalie’s background makes her an ideal fit for this new role.”
Nelson has a bachelor’s degree in consumer science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her professional journey includes technology leadership roles at AriensCo and Ascension. At AriensCo, she held multiple roles, including marketing technology director, e-commerce leader and digital marketing director. During her time at Ascension, she served as digital marketing manager.
In her new role, Nelson will be responsible for advancing the organization’s mission and strengthening its three core pillars: WIT@Work, WITonCampus and WIT4Girls.
“WIT Wisconsin is thrilled to welcome Natalie Nelson as our first executive director,” said Michelle Schuler, WIT Wisconsin co-founder and state board president. “Her proven record of leadership and her passion for empowering women in the technology industry align perfectly with our mission. We are confident that under her leadership, WIT Wisconsin will continue to flourish and provide unparalleled support for Wisconsin women and girls in technology.”