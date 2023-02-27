The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley added Nick Reising as its chief development officer to lead the organization’s fundraising operations. Reising returns to the organization where he first began his professional career.
“I am ecstatic to join the incredible BGC team here in the Fox Valley,” Reising said. “My mission is to help young people dream not just ‘what is’ but ‘what could be’ and, most importantly, provide them the tools to be the best version of themselves.”
Reising, who has been honored with Future 15 and Emerging Fundraising Professional awards, is the current president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals-NEWI Chapter. He brings nearly 10 years of experience in philanthropic giving, most recently in his roles at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and the YMCA of Pikes Peak Region in Colorado.
“I look forward to sharing the transformative impact our community’s premier youth-serving organization has delivered in its 25 years of history while looking to the future of what we can accomplish next,” he said.