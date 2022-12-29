Peter Blitstein, a member of the Lawrence University history department faculty for 21 years, was appointed provost and dean of faculty for the university by President Laurie Carter after serving in an interim capacity since July.
Blitstein previously served as associate dean of faculty. He has chaired the history department and multiple faculty committees, led the senior experience program, and played a key role in guiding the faculty during the pandemic.
“First and foremost, the work of the provost and dean of the faculty is to champion Lawrence’s faculty so they can do their best work — whether in the classroom, the studio, the laboratory or the community,” Blitstein said.
Blitstein is a historian of modern Russia, specializing in the Soviet period and the history of nationalism and ethnicity.
“Peter leads with quiet strength and compassion,” Carter said. “His firm commitment to faculty excellence and the liberal arts will continue to serve Lawrence well into our future.”
In addition to Blitstein’s appointment, Lawrence announced other staff changes and additions:
Chris Clarke, who came to Lawrence University in early 2022 as dean of students, has been named vice president for student life. Brittany Bell has been promoted to dean of students, taking on a senior leadership position in student life. Bell joined Lawrence in 2019. Kristi Kashuta joined the university in the newly-created position of first-year dean. She will work with students, faculty and staff to enhance the first-year experience for Lawrence students.