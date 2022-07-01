Rob Kleman appointed president and CEO of Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce
The Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has appointed Rob Kleman as the organization’s next president and CEO. Kleman will replace John Casper Jan. 1 following Casper’s retirement at the end of the year. Kleman has served in various economic development roles for the Oshkosh Chamber since 1990, most recently as the chamber’s senior vice president of economic development.
The QTI Group, an executive search firm, was hired to conduct a CEO search and candidate evaluation on behalf of the board of directors.
“We are extremely pleased with Rob’s commitment to our community and the chamber,” Oshkosh Chamber board chair Joan Woldt said. “This is a well-deserved promotion. Rob is a strong leader who brings extensive experience, understanding and a commitment to economic development, membership, sustainability and relationship-building to this position.”