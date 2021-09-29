Robb Leonhard was named president of Viking Masek. His appointment comes after his brother, Viking Masek’s co-founder and former president, Rick Leonhard, died in July. Robb Leonhard had served as executive vice president since 2001 and has seen the company grow from a small startup to a multimillion-dollar player in the packaging industry.
Robb Leonhard brings nearly 20 years of experience in the packaging industry to the role. As a former educator, he also brings a passion for teaching and empowering others to reach their potential. As a leader, he is excited to share his knowledge with the company’s growing team and to continue to seek out cutting-edge packaging technologies to help clients simplify and do business better.