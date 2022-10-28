Sachin Shivaram, CEO of Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, was named co-chair of New North Inc., joining Michelle Schuler of Microsoft. He takes over the co-chair responsibilities of Tim Schneider, who has accepted the role of president and CEO of Bank Five Nine in Oconomowoc.
The co-chairs of New North Inc. serve as primary representatives of the organization and share its top leadership roles and responsibilities, including leading the board of directors and executive committee.
“We are excited to have Sachin as a new co-chair of New North,” said Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North Inc. “He is a leader within our region’s manufacturing industry and has a real passion for economic development. Sachin also has been a great ambassador for our region, helping to tell our story to those who may be considering relocation to the New North.”
Shivaram has held a variety of leadership roles within the industrial manufacturing industry, covering aluminum extrusions, steel and steel pipe, and metallics. He served as president of Samuel Pressure Vessel Group in Marinette from 2016 to 2018 and joined Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in 2019.
“The New North region is in an exciting moment of growth,” Shivaram said. “Our businesses, communities and universities are investing to create an even brighter future — helping to keep this area a fantastic place to live and work.”
Shivaram holds a bachelor’s degree in history and literature from Harvard University, a law degree from Yale Law School and a master’s degree in political science from the University of Cambridge.