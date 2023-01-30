Kohler Co. appointed Samie Barr as chief brand officer, a role created to fuel strategic acceleration and elevate the Kohler brand globally. Barr will report to Chair and CEO David Kohler and serve on the company’s leadership team.
“Samie is an inspirational, high-performing leader who will help us continue to further enhance the creativity and impact of the Kohler brand,” David Kohler said. “She is a values-based leader known for building high-performing teams with an inspiring and inclusive style.”
Barr joins Kohler Co. with more than 30 years of progressive consumer and retail experience, most recently from CB2, a division of Crate and Barrel Holdings, where she was senior vice president of marketing. Prior to that, she was vice president of global brands at Hyatt Corporation and spent 15 years in leadership roles at Starbucks Coffee Company.
“My experience and passion for leading brands centered around design, hospitality and retail makes this an extraordinary opportunity,” Barr said. “I look forward to working alongside David and his talented team to realize the incredible potential for the brand.”