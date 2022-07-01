Stephanie Hoskins named Lakeland U’s inaugural Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. chair
Lakeland University hired Stephanie Hoskins, a Kohler native and co-founder of cloud-based software company Debtle, as its inaugural Herbert V. Kohler, Jr. Chair for Business & Entrepreneurship.
Hoskins will lead the development of Jake’s, A Lakeland Community, located at 529 Ontario Ave. in downtown Sheboygan.
She will work directly with Lakeland students as a mentor and teacher and lead the creation of a long-term plan that includes experiential learning at all levels, while also integrating broader community planning and innovation.
“This role provides an incredible opportunity to contribute to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sheboygan County and Wisconsin,” Hoskins said. “It’s the perfect blend of my background, given my experience as a founder and in academia. Being able to teach and mentor students while also cultivating a broader community to support small businesses and entrepreneurship is a dream come true.”
Lakeland acquired Jake’s, A Lakeland Community, earlier this spring to provide more access to its cooperative education program, recruit the next generation of entrepreneurially-minded students and position the institution as a significant resource and partner for the region.