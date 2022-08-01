Suzanne Wittman named executive director of Shawano Country Chamber
The Shawano Country Chamber of Commerce has named Suzanne Wittman its next executive director. Leann Gueths, president-elect of the chamber’s board, says Wittman brings extensive community and nonprofit experience to the role.
“Suzanne not only has the experience to be a successful executive director for the Shawano Country Chamber, she also has the passion for people, building relationships and working closely with our businesses to achieve success not only for themselves but our community as well,” Gueths said.
Wittman previously held the roles of executive director for the Clintonville Chamber of Commerce, director of investor relations for the Fox Cities Chamber & Regional Partnership and director of the Women’s Empowerment Center for the YWCA Greater Green Bay. She also previously worked for Insight Publications as a graphic designer and marketing specialist.
In November 2021, Wittman was named one of “Wisconsin’s 34 Most Influential Asian American Leaders” by Madison365 as a result of her work in serving underrepresented and marginalized people. Wittman started her new position on July 11, taking over for Nancy Smith. Smith retired after 20 years as executive director.