Tracey Koenig is stepping down after 25 years as the executive director at Heckrodt Nature Center in Menasha. Luke Schiller, who has been Heckrodt’s director of education for 15 years, will be the new executive director.
Koenig had been an environmental specialist in Houston, Texas prior to moving with her husband to Menasha in 1998. Within a few months, she became the first paid employee at Heckrodt; within a year, she was the organization’s executive director.
During Koenig’s tenure, Heckrodt received 233 grants totaling $5.1 million from the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.
Koenig, whose last day was April 30, is recognized as a mentor in the Fox Valley. Randy Tuma worked at Heckrodt before moving to Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve in Grand Chute, where he is now executive director.
“Tracey offered encouragement, patience, advice and a shared passion for environmental education,” Tuma told the Community Foundation. “Her dedication as a leader and positive demeanor created a welcoming learning environment for staff and visitors alike.”