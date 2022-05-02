William R. Breider III, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Fox Cities, will retire effective November 2022 after serving 15 years in the position.
Breider served as executive director of the Neenah-Menasha YMCA from 1994 to 2001 before being promoted to vice president of operations for the YMCA of the Fox Cities and then became president and CEO in 2007.
Breider’s accomplishments during his tenure include co-leading a merger of Appleton and Neenah-Menasha YMCAs and opening the Fox West, Heart of the Valley, and Apple Creek branches along with the Bruce B. Purdy Nature Preserve. He also led the acquisition of the Child Learning Center from Thrivent Financial and the Ogden YMCA & Valley Tennis Center and raised over $20 million in capital campaign gifts to enhance, expand and upgrade YMCA facilities throughout the association.
A transition committee is leading the search for Breider’s successor.