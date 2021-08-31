New hires
Amy Pfefferle Oelhafen was named president of the Pfefferle Companies. In her role, she'll work closely with the company leadership to oversee operations and client services through NAI Pfefferle’s 22 licensed real estate professionals and four offices. Oelhafen has been with Pfefferle since 1995.
Sabrina Kloehn was named chief financial officer of Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin.
Kris Hackbarth-Horn joined Fox Communities Credit Union as chief people officer.
Hung Nguyen was named president and CEO of De Pere Area Chamber of Commerce.
Shakkiah Curtis was named director of 1915 Studios, a startup accelerator partnership between Georgia-Pacific and gener8tor.
Lalu Beré joined Fork Farms as vice president of marketing.
Paul Connor joined M3 Insurance as vice president of property and casualty.
Maureen Carlson joined Greenfire Management Services’ northern operations team. Greenfire is the construction management team for the Brio Building and the Oshkosh Food Co-Op.
Michelle Zautner was named dean of health and human services at Lakeshore Technical College.
Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction announced hires: Kelly Mischler, director of accounting; Tim Rankin, business development specialist; and Sam Long, architectural designer.
Jason Beauleau joined Hudson-Sharp as a regional sales executive. He will replace sales executive John Krebsbach after he retires on Oct. 1.
McMahon announced hires: Lori Gosz, public management specialist, and Dan Burns and Mike Schultz, public safety specialists.
Mackenzie Liedtky joined the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers as banquet sales and event manager.
Noah Schmidt joined Gain Control LLC as an electrical engineer.
McClone Insurance announced hires: Emma Anderson, employee benefits administrator; Cheryl Feldner and Stacy Giesler, employee benefits account managers; Nick Julian, personal lines account executive; Stacy Kroes, personal lines account manager; Brianna Rhode, account specialist; Stefanie Schwandt, business insurance account manager; Brittany Spletter, receptionist; and Chris Szeablewski, commercial lines account executive. The following received promotions: Hayden Fitzgerald, employee benefits account executive; Tammy Pluff, accounting team lead; and Annemarie Willbanks, quality specialist for business insurance clients.
The Greater Green Bay Chamber announced hires: Mark Rahmlow, special events manager; Christine Gunderson, program manager for Current Young Professionals; and Molly Green, executive assistant to the vice president of economic development.
The Greater Green Bay YMCA hired Katie Mandell, director of community wellness, and Ben Gunderson, director of youth outreach.
Nicole Van Zeeland joined A-mazing Events as event manager.
Eric Kohlbeck joined Shopko Optical as regional manager.
The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation hired Stephanie Free as office administrative assistant and Kari Olsen as community engagement program officer.
Fox Structures hired Pat Hofacker as sales representative.
Blue Door Consulting hired Kayla Lulloff, graphic artist, and Jessica Gauger, marketing coordinator.
Envision Greater Fond du Lac hired Aubriana Donahue as an organizational administrative assistant.
Mohamed Azab, board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologist, joined Prevea Health, seeing patients in Green Bay and Oconto Falls.
BayCare Clinic announced hires: physiatrist Ryan Clark, BayCare Clinic Pain & Rehab Management; diagnostic radiologist Steven Falconer, BayCare Clinic Radiology; cardiac electrophysiologist Prabhpreet Singh, Aurora BayCare Cardiology Marinette; and neurosurgeon Jack Leschke, BayCare Clinic Neurological Surgeons.
Lisa Linz joined Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists of Wisconsin as practice administrator.
H.J. Martin and Son hired Daulton Young, floor care technician, and Tracy Lyons, residential product coordinator. It promoted Kyle Hogg to estimator/measurer.
Keller Inc. announced hires: Logan Menting, foreman; Alex Tadych and Adam Konitzer, concrete footing/wall craftsmen; Jakob Scholl, carpentry craftsman; Jake Bridges, building craftsman; and Brandon Stelzer, concrete building craftsman. The company also announced promotions: Sam Gocker, estimator; Jeff Propson; building erection foreman; Doug Zahn, footing/wall leadman; and Jake Long, building leadman.
Promotions
Eppstein Uhen Architects announced leadership changes effective Oct. 1: Rich Tennessen, CEO; Kristin Duffek, president; and John Chapman, vice president. Greg Uhen, current CEO, will remain on the board of directors through 2023.
Wisconsin Bank & Trust promoted Doug Kohlbeck to president and hired John Hintze as senior vice president, director of middle market.
Heather Nelson was named president of The Everson Law Firm in Green Bay.
Fortifi Bank announced promotions: Chris Jenkins, senior vice president of information technology; Michelle Oliver, senior vice president of retail banking; and Anna Koplin, vice president of retail banking.
Dan Brosman was promoted to director of the Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Bank First promoted Derek Domino to treasury management officer.
The Law Firm of Conway, Olejniczak & Jerry promoted attorneys Jill R. Ray and Joshua M. Koch to shareholder.
Tonia Westphal was promoted to vice president of the Northern Wisconsin region for engineering firm Clark Dietz.
Appvion promoted Katie Sell to product manager for its Advanced Materials & Solutions business.
Matthews Tire promoted service manager Nathan Ernst to manager of the Waupaca location.
Marian University announced promotions: Kathleen Candee, interim senior vice president for advancement and alumni relations; Jason Bartelt, interim vice president for student life and diversity, and dean of students/director of athletics; and Shannon LaLuzerne, assistant vice president and dean of enrollment. Christine Martin transferred to director of adult and online admission and institutional partnerships.
Insight Creative Inc. promoted Sam Rowe to associate creative director and Justin Parsons to director of web development.
Wendy Woodward, UW-Green Bay’s chief information officer, is leading a digital transformation effort at the university.
Transitions
Tom Young, president and CEO of Capital Credit Union, announced his retirement plans and is helping the organization transition before the start of 2022. He has served the credit union for 32 years and has been passing on his knowledge to senior leadership for many months.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin Executive Director Katie Hess retired, and a search is underway for her successor.
Awards/recognitions/certifications
Kathryn Rogalski, vice president of learning at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, was selected as one of 40 leaders for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a leadership program preparing the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
The Fox Valley Technical College board of trustees granted the status of president emeritus to Dr. Susan May, who retired at the end of July.
The following won awards from the Wisconsin Builders Association: Terry Welnicke, Manitowoc Heating & Refrigeration, Associate of the Year, and Brandon Bartow, Bartow Builders, Hall of Fame award.