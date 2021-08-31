Briess Malt & Ingredients appointed Craig Briess as CEO. Briess represents the fifth generation of continuous family leadership. He follows in the footsteps of Monica Briess, who assumed leadership of the company following the unexpected death of her husband and craft beer pioneer Roger Briess in 2001. Monica Briess will remain actively involved as a member of the board of directors as well as a strategic adviser.
With a background in business and law, Briess has been active with the business for more than 20 years in a variety of roles, including membership on the board of directors since 2001. He has been involved in building the strategic supply relationships with the company’s community of 300 barley growers in Wyoming since 2013, doubling capacity at the Insta Grains plant in 2017, and most recently, the major expansion of Briess’ Manitowoc malting, roasting and packaging operations.