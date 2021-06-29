The Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Central Wisconsin appointed Jaime Kriewaldt as CEO. She takes over for Lindsay Fenlon, who left her position to join ThedaCare’s organizational development business department. Since 2016, Fenlon’s strategic vision for Big Brothers Big Sisters has been instrumental in helping the agency provide guidance to the youth of its community. Kriewaldt, the former director of Best Friends Neenah-Menasha, joined BBBS as program director when the two organizations merged at the start of 2020. Prior to Best Friends, she worked with the Boys & Girls Club of the Fox Valley.
“I am unwaveringly confident in Jaime’s leadership,” Fenlon said. “With her passion for and experience in serving youth, the BBBS programs, impact, and organizational health will continue to be as strong as it has been. The BBBS staff team is talented, passionate and poised to empower our mission forward.”