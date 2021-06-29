Fincantieri Marinette Marine named Mark Vandroff as its new CEO starting July 7. Jan Allman, current CEO, accepted a new role in Fincantieri Marine Group’s Green Bay office as senior vice president of public affairs and community relations.
Vandroff is a retired Navy captain and has been with Fincantieri Marine Group since early in 2021. He previously was the senior vice president of business development. Vandroff spent over 30 years in the Navy and has a bachelor of science in physics from the United States Naval Academy and a master of science in applied physics from Johns Hopkins University.
“Our company’s continued growth afforded us an opportunity to expand our senior leadership team and to better organize to exceed our customers’ needs,” said Dario Deste, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group.