Calumet County is growing. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s 2023 Workforce Profile Report clearly shows the success that is occurring. Some facts include:
• Population growth in Calumet County was nearly 4 percentage points greater than the statewide rate, increasing by 4.9%
• Employment in Calumet County increased by 5.4% compared to 2.4% statewide
• Unlike most counties in the state, all of Calumet County’s 11 local industries registered growth
• Construction was Calumet County's most rapidly growing industry
Additionally, at the time of writing, Calumet County ranked second in the state in unemployment at 1.6%.
This growth will continue, highlighted by the fact Calumet County was recently awarded a $1 million U.S. EPA Coalition Assessment Grant with coalition members Outagamie County and Fox Cities Greenways, Inc. This grant provides funds for environmental assessment and revitalization planning as steps toward redeveloping vacant, blighted brownfield sites into public amenities such as parks and trails, as well as to new commercial, retail, industrial or residential projects. Brownfield sites that may benefit from the grant include:
• Brillion Iron Works
• Former Chilton Plating
• Former Tecumseh site in New Holstein
• Former Quinney Plating in Stockbridge
• Former rail yard sites along the Fox River converted to trails.
Even with this growth, Calumet County continues to provide a unique quality of life that provides quick access to dozens of direct flights all over the United States, is conveniently located between two U.S. Interstates, and remains literally only a few minutes from Broadway theatrical productions and what is arguably one of the most historic and successful professional sports franchises in the world. Calumet County is home to a different pace; friendly, hardworking people; and an abundance of hidden gems filled with outdoor recreational activities. Whether biking or hiking through the Niagara Escarpment, dropping anchor to enjoy great fishing or bask in the beauty of an amazing sunset on Lake Winnebago, the entirety of the county offers great year-round opportunities.
A recent world-class addition to the county’s recreational landscape is the Ariens Nordic Center. Inspired by the Ariens family’s sponsorship of the U.S. Biathlon team, the center, which is open to the public, includes 5 kilometers of lighted trails for cross-country skiing designed by internationally acclaimed Morton Trails. It also is home to a state-of-the-art pioneering 20-point Kurvinen Biathlon Target System and includes a robust snowmaking system covering all trails, a 3K paved roller ski loop, a 10 million gallon pond for snowmaking and so much more.
Another impressive venue is High Cliff State Park. Named for a limestone cliff of the Niagara Escarpment, High Cliff is fixed on Lake Winnebago’s northeastern shore. Boating, sailing, year-round fishing and swimming opportunities are as abundant as the trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling. Additionally, within the park area are both shaded and exposed cliff habitats and talus slopes supporting wet-mesic forest. Outstanding examples of conical and effigy mounds are located above the escarpment as well as a 40-foot observation tower offering a spectacular view of Lake Winnebago and its surrounding landscape.
And what is the best way to end a fun-filled day of Calumet County recreation? How about the fine dining experience of an area supper club; a unique recreational experience all its own. Calumet County is the “Supper Club Capital of the Midwest.” Like fingerprints, each unique supper club is a one-of-a-kind place to gather with friends, share a meal and live an experience.
Imagine a simpler pace, an exceptional quality of life, only minutes from robust industry. Strong economic performance isn’t out of reach. In fact, in Calumet County it is closer than you think.
Contact
Jason Pausma, Community Economic Development Director, Calumet County
jason.pausma@calumetcounty.org | 920-849-1680 | Calumetcounty.org