Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation (SCEDC) provided aid to various local companies to secure Wisconsin Fast Forward grants from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. These grants aimed to support worker training programs, which could lead to job opportunities with increased wages.
Using its $299,220 grant, Masters Gallery Foods Inc. is partnering with Midwest Engineered Systems Inc., Somic Packaging Inc., Quest Industrial LLC, BW Packaging Systems/Hayssen and Coprodev Plus to provide training to 30 unemployed individuals and 70 incumbent workers. Following the training, incumbent workers could receive a wage increase of 29 cents or more per hour.
Using its $369,275 grant, Nemak USA is partnering with Semoto to train 40 incumbent workers in die casting. Coursework will provide up-skill training, leading to the advancement of production staff into die casting. In addition, the die cast production supervisors will receive corresponding training to enable their enhanced support for the die casting positions. Following the training, incumbent workers could receive a wage increase of $1.24 or more per hour.
Using its $96,165 grant, Old Wisconsin Sausage is partnering with multiple training providers including UW-Madison Extension, Kuhlman, MRA-The Management Association, Cabinplant and Crucial Learning to provide training to 92 incumbent workers. Training will lead to UW-Madison certification in manufacturing of meat snacks as well as up-skilling line production and improving management skills. Incumbent workers could receive a wage increase of 65 cents or more per hour.
Founders’ Pointe subdivision
SCEDC has advanced its housing initiatives by breaking ground on an 11-acre subdivision: Founders' Pointe. The SCEDC has partnered with the city of Sheboygan Falls on its first project to construct entry-level three-bedroom homes.
A groundbreaking ceremony May 8 launched the construction of 54 single-family homes on Happy Lane in Sheboygan Falls — a significant step toward transforming the property into a space where middle-income, working families can live and thrive. The project is made possible by a public-private partnership that includes The Forward Fund, the city of Sheboygan Falls and the SCEDC.
The mission of The Forward Fund — a $10 million community development investment by Johnsonville LLC,
Kohler Co., Masters Gallery Foods Inc., Sargento Foods Inc. and Sheboygan County — is to provide funding to address short- and long-term workforce development barriers and initially being used to drive the construction of entry-level homes.
“Founders’ Pointe is not a traditional subdivision,” said Don Hammond, board chair of the SCEDC. “This project came to fruition through the commitment of Kohler, Sargento, Masters Gallery Foods, Johnsonville, Sheboygan County and the city of Sheboygan Falls. The SCEDC is proud to take this important first step forward as we are committed to growing our workforce and our communities.”
Information on the homes and purchasing will be available through SomeplaceBetter.org/Homes.
SCALE
This year the SCEDC launched SCALE (Sheboygan County Accelerator for Learning Entrepreneurship), a new program in collaboration with Lakeland University and sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). SCALE supports startups from all industries, helping them reach the stage for equity-based accelerators or funding from angels, crowd investing or pre-sales.
In 2023 SCALE invested in six early-revenue startups, providing a $10,000 technical assistance grant and a 10-week program curriculum of meetings, networking and community partnerships.
“When we had the idea for Kids In Combat Boots, we had an idea and nothing more. With SCALE, we were able to take our vision, develop a plan, and watch it become a reality. It’s not an understatement to say the idea behind Kids In Combat Boots would not be this far along without the guidance of SCALE,” said Deanne Herber, SCALE participant and co-founder and director of communications for Kids In Combat Boots.
Ray York, a business counselor at SCEDC and SBDC @ UWGB, enthusiastically endorsed SCALE, stating: “This program offers a golden opportunity for startup entrepreneurs. It not only imparts knowledge but also expedites their growth by connecting them with our vibrant innovation community’s abundant resources.”
Contact
Brian Doudna
Executive Director, SCEDC
920-946-9378