Director of Special Events / Age 35
On Broadway, Inc.
While the pandemic shut down most public events in 2020, the following year Allie Thut helped get things moving again in two states.
Following safety protocols, she brought back the first post-pandemic, in-person road race in Rochester, New York — the Lilac Run — and three days later the first post-pandemic, in-person event in Green Bay — the Farmers’ Market on Broadway. Thut, a former biology teacher at Merrill High School, had worked in New York state with Rochester Events and continued contracting after moving back to Green Bay during the pandemic.
Now, in her role with On Broadway, she’s responsible for executing some of Green Bay’s largest and most memorable events, including Fire over the Fox, igNight Market and the Mural & Busker Festival. Soon she’ll take the lead on the three-year Levitt AMP concert series.
“Over the next 10 years I hope to continue to coordinate and implement impactful, meaningful events that bring the community together,” Thut says.
An avid runner, Thut also directs the Appleton Turkey Trot, and she’s involved with the Green Bay Running Club, Greater Green Bay Humane Society and My Team Triumph. When she lived in New York, she hiked all 46 peaks higher than 4,600 feet in the Adirondacks. She also was a collegiate swimmer at UW-Green Bay.
Thut creates her own artwork called “Maple Collective” — named for her golden retriever, Maple —collecting foliage and elements of nature to create larger images. She also sells prints and greeting cards of her work on Etsy.