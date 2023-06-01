Grant Writer / Age 32
The Bellin Health Foundation
Originally from Green Bay, Ashley Jones was working as grants manager for the Southwest Florida Community Foundation when COVID hit — and she learned she was pregnant with her son.
“I knew I wanted to raise any kids I had in Wisconsin … and things have never felt more aligned,” Jones says. “I have a role I love, a dynamic and supportive team, and leadership that advocates for me.”
While at Bellin Health, Jones went from a goal of raising $250,000 in grant funds in her first year to accruing more than $2 million in grant funds within nine months. “Creating and continually improving the grants program at our regional health system, and bringing in needed resources to our communities, is definitely my proudest accomplishment,” Jones says.
In Northeast Wisconsin, Jones’s top issues of concern include creating sustainable communities, maintaining affordability and equitable representation. “I have been in too many rooms where decisions are being made but the people whom the decisions will affect aren’t represented,” Jones says. “One of my main professional aspirations is to continue to make space and push for representation and elevating marginalized voices.”
Jones has a master of public administration degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and earned a nonprofit leadership certificate from UW-Green Bay this spring. Jones and her husband live in Green Bay with their son and three dogs. She has several talents, including piano, crocheting and knitting, and “I actually also rewired all of the electric in our bedroom during a reno, so I am definitely going to count that as a talent.”